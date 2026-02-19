Forced removal of bodies of tribal Christians stayed

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice and sought Chhattisgarh government’s response after hearing a petition that alleged exhumation and forced reburial of bodies of tribal Christians in villages. The top court also restrained further exhumation.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria passed the order while hearing a writ petition filed under Article 32 by the Chhattisgarh Association for Justice and Equality and others. The petition contended that the denial of burial in village graveyards violates the right to life and dignity and the freedom of religion.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the petitioners, told the court that a body was reburied location without the family’s knowledge.