Further Opposition slide expected in RS biennial polls

NEW DELHI: Riding high on its strong showings in the Maharashtra and Bihar elections, the NDA appears set to make significant gains by winning at least half of the 37 Rajya Sabha seats going to biennial polls on March 16. The INDIA bloc may have to settle for 10, down from 19 seats.

Based on its legislative strength, the NDA is expected to win 15-18, while nine of its MPs are retiring next month.

The seats will fall vacant on April 2 and 9 following the retirement of several members, including Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh (JDU), NCP-SP’s Sharad Pawar, former Lok Sabha deputy Speaker M Thambidurai (AIADMK), DMK’s Tiruchi Siva, Congress’ Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Union ministers Ram Nath Thakur (JDU) and Ramdas Athawale (RPI-A).

The vacancies are spread across Maharashtra (7), Odisha (4), Telangana (2), Tamil Nadu (6), Chhattisgarh (2 seats), West Bengal (5), Assam (3), Haryana (2), Himachal Pradesh (1) and Bihar (5). In Maharashtra, the ruling BJP-led alliance is likely to win six seats while the opposition MVA may get one if they put up a united fight. The Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP-SP are likely to lose one seat each.

In Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK is likely to retain four of the six seats, while the AIADMK is expected to secure one. The remaining seat could see a keen contest. It is a matter of speculation if DMK will agree to the Congress demand for one seat amid strained ties.

In Bengal, the ruling TMC is expected to win four seats, and the BJP one. The CPI(M) is expected to lose its sole MP from the state.

Five seats will be up for grabs in Bihar, with RJD and JD(U) holding two each and RLM one. The BJP is expected to claim two seats and the RJD is set to lose both its seats. Notifications for the polls will be issued on February 26.

The Congress is likely to win four seats — one each in Telangana, Himachal, Chhattisgarh and Haryana — but will not have any accretion as four of its MPs are retiring