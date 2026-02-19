'Godse factory': Congress slams BJP-RSS after 'Karni Sena man' death threat to Rahul Gandhi, 25 MPs

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday flagged a purported video of a man claiming to be from Karni Sena issuing death threats to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and "25 other MPs", and said the RSS-BJP ecosystem is a "Godse factory".

The opposition party also alleged that there is a deliberate campaign to demonise the opposition, and legitimise violence against political rivals, especially Gandhi.

The man, who purportedly issued the video threatening to shoot Gandhi and 25 other Congress MPs, has been detained by the Kota police.

Superintendent of Police, Kota, Tejaswani Gautam told PTI that the accused man has been detained in Borkheda police station and being questioned regarding the statement.