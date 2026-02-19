Gujarat: Unit to monitor atrocities against Dalits faces 18 vacancies

AHMEDABAD: In a candid admission on the floor of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, the Social Justice and Empowerment Minister disclosed that the specialised civic unit set up under the Director, Scheduled Caste Welfare Department to monitor atrocities remains structurally understaffed thereby weakening the very surveillance mechanism meant to safeguard vulnerable communities.

The sanctioned cadre strength of the unit includes: 3 posts of Joint Director (Vigilance), 1 post of Deputy Director (Citizen Cell), 5 posts of Social Welfare Officer (P.K.S), 42 posts of Assistant Social Welfare Officer (Project Officer), 6 posts of Social Welfare Inspector, 4 posts of Senior Clerk, 8 posts of Junior Clerk, 1 post of Research Officer, 3 posts of Research Assistant and 3 posts of Statistical Assistant, taking the total sanctioned strength to 76 posts.

Crucially, while the unit carries a sanctioned strength of 76 posts, only 58 are filled, leaving 18 vacancies that directly dilute field oversight, data tracking, and policy responsiveness across districts.

Out of 3 sanctioned posts of Joint Director (Vigilance), only 1 post is filled while 2 posts are vacant, both lying vacant for a period of one to three years.

The post of Deputy Director (Citizen Cell) is filled. But the most alarming void surfaces in the Social Welfare Officer (P.K.S) cadre, all 5 sanctioned posts of Social Welfare Officer (P.K.S) are vacant. Of these, 2 posts have been vacant for less than one year and 3 posts have remained vacant for one to three years.

Although operational cadres appear comparatively staffed 37 of 42 Assistant Social Welfare Officer posts filled the five vacancies here still mean fewer boots on the ground, weakening grassroots incident reporting and timely intervention.