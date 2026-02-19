Himachal Pradesh to increase vehicle entry fees from April 1

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh has hiked toll barrier fees for the financial year 2026-27.
Now, tourists coming from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and other places will have to shell out Rs 170 instead of Rs 70 if they are travelling in their private vehicle.
Due to the ongoing financial crisis in the hill state, the revised rates will be applicable at all the entry toll barriers across the state.
Besides now Fastag facility will be started.
Sources said that as per the revised fares, which will be applicable from April 1, besides the private vehicles, which will have to pay Rs 170, the 12 plus 1 seater passenger vehicle now, instead of Rs 110, one will have to pay Rs 170, and for the heavy vehicles, now one will pay Rs 900 against the earlier Rs 720.
While for the construction machinery, such as JCBs and others, it will be Rs 800 as it was Rs 570 earlier, and for tractors, instead of Rs 70, it will now be Rs 100.
While for double axel buses and trucks, the toll will remain the same at Rs 570. While for vehicles registered in the hill state, there will be no entry tax.
The entry fee for mini buses (32 seater) has been increased from Rs 180 to Rs 320, while the fee for commercial buses has been increased from Rs 320 to Rs 600. The entry fee for large goods vehicles has been increased from Rs 720 to Rs 900. The new rates have been notified under the Himachal Pradesh Tolls Act, 1975.
This increase will impact not only tourists but also freight rates, which could increase travel and transportation costs. The government officials say this move will increase revenue and streamline the toll system.
Sources further pointed out that the Fastag facility will start operating these toll barriers for the convenience of the public.
Under the new toll barrier policy, entry fees will be collected at the barrier itself, and FASTag has been made mandatory. Also, auctions for toll barriers will now be conducted online. A committee will be formed at the district level, headed by the District Magistrates, to monitor operations.
One of the busiest toll points, Parwanoo on the Kalka-Shimla National Highway (NH-5), serves as a major gateway for tourists heading to the capital, Shimla. The toll barriers are placed at major entry and transit points across Himachal Pradesh.