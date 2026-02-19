Himachal Pradesh to increase vehicle entry fees from April 1

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh has hiked toll barrier fees for the financial year 2026-27.

Now, tourists coming from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and other places will have to shell out Rs 170 instead of Rs 70 if they are travelling in their private vehicle.

Due to the ongoing financial crisis in the hill state, the revised rates will be applicable at all the entry toll barriers across the state.

Besides now Fastag facility will be started.

Sources said that as per the revised fares, which will be applicable from April 1, besides the private vehicles, which will have to pay Rs 170, the 12 plus 1 seater passenger vehicle now, instead of Rs 110, one will have to pay Rs 170, and for the heavy vehicles, now one will pay Rs 900 against the earlier Rs 720.

While for the construction machinery, such as JCBs and others, it will be Rs 800 as it was Rs 570 earlier, and for tractors, instead of Rs 70, it will now be Rs 100.