India attends Trump's Board of Peace meeting as observer nation

WASHINGTON: India on Thursday attended the inaugural meeting of US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace on Gaza as an "observer" country.

Charge d'affaires at the Indian Embassy in Washington DC Namgya Khampa attended the meeting at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace.

India has not joined the Board of Peace, which has been set up by Trump for the redevelopment of the Gaza Strip.

Trump announced that the US will commit USD 10 billion to the Board, whose members include 27 nations such as Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Hungary, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.