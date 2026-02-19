India is set to formally join Pax Silica on Friday

NEW DELHI: India is set to formally join Pax Silica, a US-led strategic alliance aimed at building resilient supply chains for critical minerals and artificial intelligence (AI) on Friday marking a significant step in New Delhi’s evolving technology and economic partnership with Washington.
People familiar with the matter said India’s entry into the initiative is expected to be formalised at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on Friday. The move comes amid ongoing efforts by both countries to conclude a proposed trade agreement and deepen cooperation after a period of strain in bilateral ties.
Launched in December, Pax Silica seeks to establish a secure, innovation-driven ecosystem spanning the full AI value chain from raw materials and critical minerals to semiconductors and advanced AI infrastructure. The initiative was unveiled at the Pax Silica Summit in Washington on December 12, where founding partner nations signed a joint declaration outlining their shared vision.
Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg is currently in Delhi and is expected to attend the formalisation event alongside senior Indian officials and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor.
India’s participation brings one of the world’s largest technology markets into the fold at a time when geopolitical competition over AI hardware and critical technology supply chains is intensifying. As a member of the BRICS grouping, New Delhi’s decision to align with a US-led economic security framework is being viewed by analysts as strategically significant.
The declaration commits member states to building a durable economic order that promotes AI-powered prosperity while safeguarding mutual security interests. “We recognise that a reliable supply chain is indispensable to our mutual economic security,” the declaration states, underscoring the centrality of critical minerals and semiconductor resilience. It further emphasises that artificial intelligence represents a transformative force for long-term prosperity and that trustworthy systems are essential to shared security.
The document notes that economic growth will flow across all levels of the global AI supply chain, driving demand for energy, minerals, manufacturing capacity, technological hardware, and new markets. Current members of Pax Silica include Australia, Greece, Israel, Japan, Qatar, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. India’s entry into Pax Silica signals a sharpening focus on technology-led economic security and a recalibration of its strategic alignments amid intensifying global competition over AI and critical resources.