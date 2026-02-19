India is set to formally join Pax Silica on Friday

NEW DELHI: India is set to formally join Pax Silica, a US-led strategic alliance aimed at building resilient supply chains for critical minerals and artificial intelligence (AI) on Friday marking a significant step in New Delhi’s evolving technology and economic partnership with Washington.

People familiar with the matter said India’s entry into the initiative is expected to be formalised at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on Friday. The move comes amid ongoing efforts by both countries to conclude a proposed trade agreement and deepen cooperation after a period of strain in bilateral ties.

Launched in December, Pax Silica seeks to establish a secure, innovation-driven ecosystem spanning the full AI value chain from raw materials and critical minerals to semiconductors and advanced AI infrastructure. The initiative was unveiled at the Pax Silica Summit in Washington on December 12, where founding partner nations signed a joint declaration outlining their shared vision.

Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg is currently in Delhi and is expected to attend the formalisation event alongside senior Indian officials and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor.