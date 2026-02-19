India, Israel ink defence MoU, setting tone for Modi’s visit

VISHAKAPATNAM: India and Israel have inked a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the country on Wednesday, institutionalising deeper collaboration between their defence industries.

The MoU followed a strategic industry engagement led by the International Defence Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT) under Israel’s Ministry of Defence, in partnership with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and the Indian Defence Ministry.

According to a statement from Israel’s defence ministry on Thursday, the MoU was inked in a seminar led by SIBAT Director Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas.

The event brought together small, medium and large Israeli and Indian defence companies with the objective to deepen familiarity with India’s defence industrial ecosystem and its updated Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2026, the country’s procurement policy framework.

A total of 56 companies participated, including 30 from India and 26 from Israel.