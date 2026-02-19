Indian-origin Canadian truck driver arrested over alleged 266 kg meth seizure at US border crossing

CHANDIGARH: An Indian origin Canadian trucker has been arrested and charged by the Canada Border Services Agency for attempting to smuggle 266 kg of methamphetamine into the country, in the latest in a series of such cases involving Indo-Canadian truck drivers.

The CBSA said that on February 4, a commercial truck arriving at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry from the United States was referred by a border services officer for secondary examination.

During the inspection of the trailer, officers, with the assistance of a detector dog, found 16 duffel bags containing suspected methamphetamine. The total weight of the narcotics was 266.4 kg.

The CBSA arrested 29 year old Kulbir Singh of Woodstock, Ontario, and transferred him and the seized narcotics to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Singh has been charged by the RCMP with importation of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The matter is before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sarnia, Ontario. The charges are subject to validation by the court. The investigation is ongoing.

Michael Prosia, Regional Director General, Southern Ontario Region, Canada Border Services Agency, said, “The Canada Border Services Agency works 24/7 to keep narcotics out of Canada. This seizure demonstrates the effectiveness of border services officers in intercepting illegal drugs and keeping Canadian communities safe. Thanks to the work of our dedicated frontline personnel involved in this seizure, a significant quantity of narcotics is now off our streets in Southern Ontario.”