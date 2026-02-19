Indian-origin Canadian truck driver arrested over alleged 266 kg meth seizure at US border crossing

CHANDIGARH: An Indian origin Canadian trucker has been arrested and charged by the Canada Border Services Agency for attempting to smuggle 266 kg of methamphetamine into the country, in the latest in a series of such cases involving Indo-Canadian truck drivers.
The CBSA said that on February 4, a commercial truck arriving at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry from the United States was referred by a border services officer for secondary examination.
During the inspection of the trailer, officers, with the assistance of a detector dog, found 16 duffel bags containing suspected methamphetamine. The total weight of the narcotics was 266.4 kg.
The CBSA arrested 29 year old Kulbir Singh of Woodstock, Ontario, and transferred him and the seized narcotics to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
Singh has been charged by the RCMP with importation of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.
The matter is before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sarnia, Ontario. The charges are subject to validation by the court. The investigation is ongoing.
Michael Prosia, Regional Director General, Southern Ontario Region, Canada Border Services Agency, said, “The Canada Border Services Agency works 24/7 to keep narcotics out of Canada. This seizure demonstrates the effectiveness of border services officers in intercepting illegal drugs and keeping Canadian communities safe. Thanks to the work of our dedicated frontline personnel involved in this seizure, a significant quantity of narcotics is now off our streets in Southern Ontario.”
“The RCMP and CBSA work hand in hand to secure our international border. Organised crime groups rely on the proceeds of drug trafficking to fuel further criminal activity, and this seizure represents a major disruption to crime in southern Ontario. Actions like this play an important role in keeping our communities safer,” said Superintendent Dale Foote, OIC Border Integrity, RCMP Federal Policing – Central Region.
Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree said, “our government’s top priority is to ensure the safety and security of Canadians. I want to thank the CBSA and the RCMP for their dedication to stopping criminal activity and for safeguarding communities across Canada from the damaging effects of drugs. Border services officers serve as our first line of defence against transnational crime.”
Since January 1, the CBSA in Southern Ontario has seized 616.5 kg of methamphetamine originating from the United States.
Earlier this month, another Indo-Canadian trucker was arrested for smuggling methamphetamine.
A few days ago, Indo-Canadian trucker Satnam Singh was arrested for attempting to smuggle a significant quantity of methamphetamine across the Abbotsford Huntingdon port of entry in British Columbia.
According to CBSA enforcement data, a total of 2,397 kg of methamphetamine was seized last year.
There were also large seizures of other drugs, including cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and other opioids and narcotics.
On November 2 last year, a commercial vehicle returning to Canada from the United States was examined by CBSA officers with the support of a detector dog team, leading to the seizure of 314 kg of methamphetamine concealed within 12 boxes inside the truck and trailer.
In 2025, CBSA detector dog service teams carried out 29,486 searches, resulting in the seizure of 13,986 high risk food, plant and animal items, along with 34,810 seizures involving drugs, firearms and currency.