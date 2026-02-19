Jharkhand: Teacher slaps student over ‘long hair’; eardrum damaged, FIR filed

RANCHI: A Class 8 student of Delhi Public School (DPS) in Jharkhand was allegedly slapped by his Physical Training (PT) teacher on February 14 for growing his hair.

The slap was reportedly so forceful that it damaged the child’s eardrum, resulting in a 30 per cent hearing loss.

The incident took place in Harsingrai Dih under the Mufassil police station area in Giridih.

Following the incident, the victim’s father lodged a written complaint at the Mufassil police station. Considering the seriousness of the matter, Officer-in-charge Shyam Kishore Mahato registered an FIR and initiated an investigation.

According to the FIR filed by the victim’s father, Dilip Kumar, a resident of Koyritola under Pachamba police station, his son studies in Grade 8 at DPS. “On February 14, before the morning prayer, despite my child’s hair being short, he was told that it was long. Prompted by the school principal, Soni Tiwari, PT teacher Ali Raja suddenly slapped him hard on the ear from behind,” the complaint stated.

The slap allegedly caused severe bruising to the boy’s right ear.

The father said his son informed him about the incident after returning home from school. “He told me that he was having difficulty hearing and was experiencing pain in his ear. I took my son to Sadar Hospital and then to Mercy Hospital. After examination, the doctor found that his right eardrum was ruptured, resulting in 30 per cent hearing loss,” he said.

Dilip Kumar further alleged that when he informed the school chairman, Baljit Singh Saluja, about the incident, the chairman threatened to expel his child from the school.