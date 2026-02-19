Katra shutdown over ropeway to Vaishno Devi

SRINAGAR: KATRA town, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi, observed a shutdown on Wednesday against the ropeway project to the shrine, while Lt Governor Manoj Sinha laid the foundation for Shankaracharya temple in the town. All shops and business establishments in Katra remained closed on the call of Vaishno Devi Sangarsh Samiti.

The proposed `250-crore ropeway project to be constructed by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board would connect Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat, which leads to the cave shrine in Reasi district.

Samiti spokesperson Karan Singh Thothu said, “The strike should serve as an eye opener for the shrine board, which wants to go ahead with the ropeway project despite opposition by the local population.”

He said the ropeway would snatch the livelihood of about 28,000 pony walas, palanquin owners and labourers. Besides, 7,000 shops and 800 hotels and guest houses in Katra could suffer heavy losses, leaving thousands jobless.

Meanwhile, Sinha laid the foundation for Shankaracharya Temple. Perched on hillocks, this project realises a vision envisioned in the 1960s.