Kishtwar DM’s Ramadan fundraising order draws political backlash

SRINAGAR: In a first, the District Magistrate of Kishtwar has issued guidelines making prior approval mandatory for fundraising during the month of Ramadan, triggering strong criticism from political parties.

District Magistrate Pankaj Kumar, in an order issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, has laid down mandatory conditions for fundraising during the holy month of Ramadan in the mountainous Kishtwar district.

The order makes authorisation, verification of credentials, prohibition of coercion, public transparency and a reporting mechanism compulsory for NGOs, trusts, societies, committees or individuals intending to collect donations.

According to the order, no individual, NGO, trust, society or committee shall undertake the collection of donations, whether in cash, kind or through digital modes, within the territorial jurisdiction of Kishtwar district without valid registration under the relevant Acts, such as the J&K Societies Registration Act or the Trust Act.

It further states that prior written intimation or clearance must be obtained from the Executive Officer, Waqaf Board Unit Kishtwar, the Imam of Jamia Masjid Kishtwar, the President of the Majlis Shura Committee Kishtwar, or the concerned tehsildars.

“All fundraising entities must maintain a transparent record of collections and expenditures. Any solicitor found without authentic identification, a certified copy of their organisation’s registration and a designated receipt book shall be deemed unauthorised,” the order said.