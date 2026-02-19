Kishtwar DM’s Ramadan fundraising order draws political backlash

SRINAGAR: In a first, the District Magistrate of Kishtwar has issued guidelines making prior approval mandatory for fundraising during the month of Ramadan, triggering strong criticism from political parties.
District Magistrate Pankaj Kumar, in an order issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, has laid down mandatory conditions for fundraising during the holy month of Ramadan in the mountainous Kishtwar district.
The order makes authorisation, verification of credentials, prohibition of coercion, public transparency and a reporting mechanism compulsory for NGOs, trusts, societies, committees or individuals intending to collect donations.
According to the order, no individual, NGO, trust, society or committee shall undertake the collection of donations, whether in cash, kind or through digital modes, within the territorial jurisdiction of Kishtwar district without valid registration under the relevant Acts, such as the J&K Societies Registration Act or the Trust Act.
It further states that prior written intimation or clearance must be obtained from the Executive Officer, Waqaf Board Unit Kishtwar, the Imam of Jamia Masjid Kishtwar, the President of the Majlis Shura Committee Kishtwar, or the concerned tehsildars.
“All fundraising entities must maintain a transparent record of collections and expenditures. Any solicitor found without authentic identification, a certified copy of their organisation’s registration and a designated receipt book shall be deemed unauthorised,” the order said.
It also stated that no person shall resort to coercive tactics, harassment of commuters, or obstruction of public pathways or traffic for the purpose of seeking donations.
“All sub-registrars of District Kishtwar shall, within five days, publish a list of bona fide registered charitable trusts operating in the district to guide the general public,” the order reads.
The administration has also advised citizens to report any instances of fraudulent solicitation or harassment.
The order has come into immediate effect and will remain operative throughout the holy month of Ramadan, which began today.
The directive has drawn strong criticism from the ruling National Conference, the Congress and other legislators.
Senior Congress leader and MLA Nizam-ud-Din Bhat raised the issue in the Assembly on Wednesday and demanded that the order be withdrawn at the earliest, stating that charity and zakat are religious obligations and are not given after informing authorities.
“Does charity and zakat have administrative scrutiny,” he said, terming the DM’s order unconstitutional and provocative.
“I request the CM to examine the order and get it withdrawn,” Bhat said.
His remarks were supported by Congress MLA Ghulam Ahmad Mir, who also called for a reconsideration of the directive.
He said the Chief Minister should intervene and get the order revoked.
However, senior J&K BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma praised the order, saying, “Order has been issued directing that a person cannot stand anywhere and accept donations. Especially during this month of Ramadan, which is a holy month when the Muslim community donates in the form of Zakat, and this donation is misused, abused, for anti-national activities, and subversive activities”.
“There should be proper verification of who is accepting donations. Proper verification will be required, otherwise they won’t be allowed to accept donations,” the Leader of Opposition said.