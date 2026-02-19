Landmark RTI disclosure: 258 complaints against Uttarakhand judicial officers since 2020

DEHRADUN: In a significant step for transparency, Sanjiv Chaturvedi, a Magsaysay Award-winning Indian Forest Service officer, has obtained data from the Uttarakhand High Court about complaints filed against members of the subordinate judiciary.

The information was released by the High Court’s vigilance cell after directions from the State Information Commission. The data shows that 258 complaints were filed against judges and judicial officers between January 2020 and April 2025. According to the Public Information Officer of the High Court under the Right to Information Act, formal action has been initiated against four judicial officers out of these 258 complaints.

The disclosure is being seen as a rare instance of a High Court sharing overall statistics about complaints of judicial misconduct, an area that is usually kept confidential.

Chaturvedi had first filed his RTI application in May 2023 seeking details about which authorities handle corruption complaints and how many such complaints were received. The request was initially rejected by the High Court’s PIO, who cited “confidentiality” and “third-party information” as reasons. Even after a first appeal, the information was not provided.

The matter moved forward only after intervention by State Chief Information Commissioner Radha Raturi. During a hearing, the High Court’s PIO said specific details could not be shared but agreed that overall figures could be disclosed with approval from the Chief Justice. In January this year, the Commission directed the PIO to obtain clearance and provide the data, ruling that the "aggregate number" of complaints should be made public to maintain a balance between privacy and the public’s right to know.

Legal experts say the decision could set an important example. Senior Advocate Sanjay Chawla said:

"This step is a significant milestone toward transparency and accountability in judicial administration. While several other High Courts, including those in Delhi, Chennai, and Chhattisgarh, have previously refused to share similar data, the Uttarakhand High Court has likely become the first in the country to make such information public."

The disclosure marks another successful effort by Chaturvedi, who has long worked to promote transparency and fight corruption in public institutions.