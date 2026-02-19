NIA files chargesheet against three in Myanmar human trafficking case

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against three accused, including an absconding suspected Chinese national, in a Myanmar-based human trafficking and cyber fraud racket targeting citizens of the UK, the US and Canada, officials said.

In its charge sheet filed before the NIA special court in Haryana's Panchkula on Wednesday, the agency said it has exposed a "well-organised network of traffickers and touts".

The accused -- Ankit Kumar alias Ankit Bharadwaj, Ishtikhar Ali alias Ali and absconding Chinese national Lisa -- have been charged under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 24 of the Emigration Act, the agency said in a statement.

"NIA investigations revealed that the three, along with known and unknown associates, were involved in trafficking vulnerable Indian youth to the Myawaddy region of Myanmar," it said.

The agency, which had taken over the case from the Haryana Police, added that the accused were involved in various illegal activities ranging from unlicensed recruitment of Indian citizens abroad to the illicit transfer of victims for criminal operations in Southeast Asia.