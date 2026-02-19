Patna HC issues notices to 42 Bihar MLAs over alleged election fraud

PATNA: Patna High Court on Thursday issued notices to 42 MLAs from both the ruling and opposition parties in Bihar, seeking their responses to a batch of petitions accusing them of concealing information in their election affidavits during 2025 state assembly polls. The defeated candidates had filed petitions in the Patna High Court against the victorious MLAs.

During the preliminary hearing on the petitions, the High Court issued notices to all the MLAs concerned, directing them to file their replies within the stipulated time.

In the 243-member Bihar Assembly, 202 MLAs are from the ruling NDA while 35 are from the opposition Mahagathbandhan; five are from AIMIM and one from BSP.

Prominent leaders who have been notified include Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar, State Finance and Energy Minister and JD (U) leader Bijendra Yadav, BJP MLA Jivesh Mishra, JD (U) MLA Chetan Anand, RJD MLA Amendra Prasad, and other MLAs from the ruling and opposition parties.

In the next hearing, the court will decide the next course of action based on the responses and evidence from the parties involved.

Patna High Court senior advocate Shashi Bhushan Mangalam claimed that notices were served to MLAs concerned as they did not provide full and correct information in their election affidavits.

MLAs left blank a few paragraphs in the affidavits when it is incumbent up on candidates to provide information on all points in the prescribed format.