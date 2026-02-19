Rs 1,321 crore in tribal funds unspent over two years, govt tells Gujarat Assembly

AHMEDABAD: A data placed by the government before the Gujarat Legislative Assembly reveals that Rs 1,321 crore is lying unspent over two financial years.

The disclosure came through a written reply by the Tribal Development Minister, who stated that as on January 20, 2026, the state had allocated Rs 7,106 crore for tribal development over the last two financial years yet Rs 1,321 crore of this pool remained unspent.

For FY 2024-25, the government made a budgetary provision of Rs 4,373.96 crore. Out of this, Rs 3,407.22 crore was formally allocated, indicating an early filtering of projects at the allocation stage itself. Of the allocated funds, Rs 3,373.38 crore was actually spent, leaving Rs 33.84 crore unused a relatively small but telling underutilisation that points to last-mile execution delays.

The spending gap widens dramatically in FY 2025-26. Against a larger budget provision of Rs 5,120.03 crore, only Rs 3,699.03 crore had been allocated till January 31, 2026. More strikingly, only Rs 2,410.64 crore was actually utilised, leaving a massive Rs 1,288.39 crore idle nearly one-third of the allocated funds and the bulk of the two-year unspent pool. This sharp dip suggests that while budgetary ambition has expanded, administrative capacity and execution pipelines have not scaled proportionately, resulting in funds remaining locked within the system instead of reaching tribal beneficiaries on the ground.