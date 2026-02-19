RSS: Edu, health must be easily accessible to all as fundamental necessities

LUCKNOW: Asserting that the world respects truth only when it is backed by strength, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said India must become strong enough in all sectors to emerge as ‘Vishwa Guru’.

Addressing research scholars at the University of Lucknow, the RSS chief said education and healthcare were fundamental necessities and should not be treated as commercial activities. “Both quality education and quality healthcare are so costly that a common man can’t afford them. This should change. Advancements have taken place for good but the basic necessities should be available to everyone across the country,” said Bhagwat.

Accusing the Western powers of having disrupted India’s traditional education system during colonial rule and imposing their own model to create a class of English-educated workers, Bhagwat said the distortions need to be corrected.