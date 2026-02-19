RSS: Edu, health must be easily accessible to all as fundamental necessities

LUCKNOW: Asserting that the world respects truth only when it is backed by strength, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said India must become strong enough in all sectors to emerge as ‘Vishwa Guru’.
Addressing research scholars at the University of Lucknow, the RSS chief said education and healthcare were fundamental necessities and should not be treated as commercial activities. “Both quality education and quality healthcare are so costly that a common man can’t afford them. This should change. Advancements have taken place for good but the basic necessities should be available to everyone across the country,” said Bhagwat.
Accusing the Western powers of having disrupted India’s traditional education system during colonial rule and imposing their own model to create a class of English-educated workers, Bhagwat said the distortions need to be corrected.
Deliberating over the goal of the Sangh, Bhagwat said it was to make India prosperous. He urged the people to think beyond ‘I and My’ philosophy, transcend the personal and family interests in order to work for the welfare of the nation. He added that the Sangh was committed to uniting society and improving its quality, and that it was not driven by the pursuit of popularity or power.
Underscoring the significance of research, the RSS chief said scholars had a crucial role in shaping country’s direction. “They must present truthful and authentic findings and carry out their work selflessly in the national interest to bring forward the facts with integrity,” Bhagwat said.
Speaking on globalisation and associated consumerism, Bhagwat described consumerism as harmful notion.
‘India’a cultural values a solution to challenges’
Lauding India’s philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, the RSS chief said that India’s cultural values and knowledge traditions offered solutions to many global challenges.