SC grants relief to filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, wife in multi-crore cheating case

The case arises from a complaint alleging that the Bhatts had cheated a Udaipur-based businessman of around Rs 30 crore on the promise of producing multiple film projects, including a biographical movie. According to the complainant, the funds were invested based on assurances of specific deliverables and timelines, which were allegedly not met, leading to accusations of misappropriation and deception. The police registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust, following which the couple was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

During the hearing, the Bhatts’ counsel argued that the dispute was essentially civil in nature and revolved around disagreements over film financing and production commitments. It was contended that criminal proceedings had been initiated to exert pressure in what was fundamentally a business disagreement. The defence also submitted that the couple had cooperated with the investigation and that their continued detention served no useful purpose.

The Supreme Court took note of these submissions and observed that commercial disputes should not automatically result in prolonged imprisonment, particularly when the accused are willing to participate in the legal process. The bench also encouraged both sides to explore mediation as a means of resolving the financial dispute, signalling a preference for negotiated settlement alongside the ongoing criminal proceedings.

Earlier, Shwetambari Bhatt had been granted interim bail, which was a precursor to the court’s final decision to grant regular bail to both accused. With Thursday’s order, the interim protection was effectively confirmed and extended to Vikram Bhatt as well.

The couple will now be released subject to bail conditions laid down by the court, which are expected to include cooperation with the investigation and appearance before the trial court as required. The case will continue to be heard by the appropriate court, even as the parties are encouraged to pursue mediation to resolve the underlying financial claims.

The Supreme Court’s ruling underscores its consistent position that criminal law should not be used as a substitute for resolving commercial and contractual disputes, while reaffirming that allegations of wrongdoing will still be tested through due process.