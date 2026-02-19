'Sheer hypocrisy': Cong slams govt for joining 'late' countries condemning Israel's West Bank action

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday took a swipe at the government over India reportedly joining "late" the list of countries criticising Israel for its unilateral measures on the West Bank, saying this is "sheer hypocrisy" and "cynicism" since Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be soon going to Israel.

India reportedly added its name to the list of countries criticising Israel for its unilateral measures on the West Bank. India had not joined the original group of 85 countries that announced the statement on February 17, 2026.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "On Tuesday, Feb 17th 2025, 85 countries issued a collective statement at the UN deeply critical of Israel’s continuing unilateral actions that are displacing and dispossessing thousands of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank."

India was not among these 85 countries, even though it was amongst the earliest to recognise the state of Palestine on November 18, 1988, he said.

"It took India 24 hours to join this list of 85 countries. This is sheer hypocrisy and cynicism since the PM will be going to Israel early next week. If he is really serious -- which of course he is not -- he should call out his good friend Mr. Netanyahu, and publicly express India's grave concern at what Israel is executing in the occupied West Bank," Ramesh said.