Shillong MP collapses while playing football, dies

GUWAHATI: Shillong MP Ricky AJ Syngkon died on Thursday due to a cardiac arrest. He was 54.

According to reports, Syngkon was playing football in the Mawiong area of Shillong when he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, local media reported.

As news about his death spread, his supporters as well as leaders of his party and other parties, including Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, rushed to the hospital.

“Shocked to hear the sudden demise of Shillong MP Ricky Syngkon,” wrote TIPRA Motha Party founder Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma on social media.

Syngkon was the general secretary of Voice of the People Party. He got elected to Lok Sabha in 2023 after defeating five others, including state Congress president Vincent H Pala.

Earlier, he served as an assistant professor in the Department of Economics at the North-Eastern Hill University.