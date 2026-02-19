Tech talk | Sweden says India ‘long term strategic partner’

Sweden’s Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch on Wednesday described India as a long-term strategic partner, underscoring growing collaboration in artificial intelligence, innovation and advanced technologies as she attended the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 in the national capital. “India is definitely a partner that we’d like to work with long term for the next generation,” Busch said, highlighting Sweden’s commitment to deepening bilateral ties. Busch, who also serves as Sweden’s Minister for Energy, Business and Industry, is leading a Swedish business delegation to the summit and holding bilateral meetings with Indian ministers. Her visit comes weeks after the conclusion of the long-negotiated India–European Union Free Trade Agreement,

Govt extends India AI Impact expo by 1 day

To accommodate public interest in the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the government has extended the AI Impact Expo by an additional day. The exhibition will now continue until Saturday, February 21, giving students, startups, and tech enthusiasts extra time to explore the event. The AI Impact Expo at Bharat Mandapam will remain closed to the public on Thursday due to security arrangements for VIP movements and the Leaders’ Plenary at India AI Impact Summit 2026. S Krishnan, Secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), announced the revised schedule on Wednesday. He confirmed that access to the venue on Thursday will be restricted to invited dignitaries, official delegates, and accredited media.

Culture ministry to launch AI search engine

The ministry of culture has planned to roll out an AI-driven search engine that will integrate content from its main website and 30 affiliated platforms into a single; intelligent digital gateway. The proposed system aims to centralise access to the ministry’s vast cultural resources, enabling users to retrieve information quickly and efficiently through a unified interface. According to the officials, the AI-powered tool will enhance the ministry’s digital presence by delivering faster and more accurate search results. Designed to serve citizens, researchers, and institutions, the platform is expected to streamline access to cultural data and improve overall user experience. To develop the platform, the ministry will onboard a technology partner.