Three brothers among four killed as car plunges into canal in UP's Mathura

MATHURA: Four passengers, three of them brothers, died after their car fell into a canal here, a senior police official said on Thursday.

According to police, the car was travelling from Mahmoodpur to Deeg when the accident occurred near the Nahla Deviya bridge late on Wednesday night.

"There is a sharp turn on the road. The driver possibly failed to negotiate the turn at high speed and hit a structure ahead," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat said.

The vehicle overturned and plunged into a nearly six-metre-wide canal, he said, adding that it overturned again after falling into the water.

Two local residents rushed to the spot and managed to pull the car out of the canal but the occupants could not be saved. They subsequently informed the police, Rawat said.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem, he added.

The deceased were identified as Rahul (23), and his cousins Amit (23) and Mohit (21), all residents of Baldevgarh under Mahavan police station limits. The fourth victim, also in his twenties and a friend of the trio, is yet to be identified, police said.

Police are collecting evidence and further legal action is underway, SP Rawat said.