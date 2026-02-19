Three killed, four injured in fatal clash during pre-wedding ceremony in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: Three people were killed in a clash between the bride's and the bridegroom's relatives over a WhatsApp message in Maharashtra.

During the pre-wedding ceremonies held at Pimpalner in Sakri Tehsil in Dhule district, relatives started arguing over a WhatsApp message which soon escalated into an argument.

According to police, the tensions further intensified and relatives attacked one another with sharp weapons at the wedding venue.

Three people succumbed to injuries sustained during the sudden attack. The victims are Devendra Dnyaneshwar Pawar (35), Suresh Gosavi (55), and Sahil Suresh Gosavi (22). Four others have been critically injured and undergoing treatment at the hospital.

After reports of a fatal clash between two groups at Pimpalner, the local police rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the gathered crowd.

The police deployed additional security to maintain law and order in this village.

The local police have arrested three suspects—Kantilal Gosavi (42), Jaswant Gosavi (36), and their driver. The trio fled the scene but were intercepted on the Gujarat-Navapur border.

The police also recovered a knife from the suspects, and all of them hailing from Songad in Gujarat. The situation in the area is currently calm, according to police reports.