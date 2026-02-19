Uttar Pradesh Magh Mela controversy: Dy CM Brajesh Pathak performs ‘Batuk’ Puja

LUCKNOW: The controversy created around Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand during the recently-concluded Magh Mela is far from over and even went a step further with Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, in a purported gesture of atonement for the police action on the disciples of the seer, worshipped Brahmin Batuks here on Thursday.

Pathak invited 101 Batuks (budding brahmin disciples of Sanatan learning vedic rituals) to his official residence in the state capital on Thursday morning. Along with wife Namrata Pathak, the deputy CM applied tilak to all Batuks and worshipped them with folded hands while showering them with petals.

During this exercise, the Batuks chanted Vedic mantras. As per the Sanatan tradition, the chant of Vedic mantras by a Batuk is considered to be pure and auspicious. Feeding or honouring Batuks during rituals is believed to bring spiritual merit and divine blessings to devotees.

It may be recalled that on the day of Mauni Amavasya Mahasnan at the Prayagraj Magh Mela, on January 18, this year, police had grabbed and dragged Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand's disciples by the tuft on their head and thrashed them as they were refusing to follow the administration’s instructions. The matter escalated after the video of police action surfaced on social media. In fact, the police action came after the seer refused to go for bathing on foot and was adamant at going in his palanquin.

The administration, in the wake of huge rush of devotees, did not allow it. This led the seer to sit on protest along with his disciples.

While UP CM Yogi Adityanath criticized the behaviour of Avimukteshwaranand on the floor of state assembly saying it was unbecoming of a seer to create such a ruckus at a place witnessing rush of 4.5 crore devotees, Deputy CM Keshav Maurya, taking a different stand, had requested the seer through the media to relinquish his protest and take the holy dip in Sangam.