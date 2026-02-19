Uttarakhand court sentences man to life imprisonment for murdering live-in partner

DEHRADUN: A local court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the cold-blooded murder of his live-in partner, a crime that came to light after her decomposing body was found stuffed inside a suitcase during the 2020 nationwide lockdown.
Third Additional District and Sessions Judge Rakesh Kumar Singh delivered the verdict, sentencing the prime accused, Rohit, to life in prison along with a fine of Rs 25,000.
His accomplice and second lover, Manju Kumari, was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 5,000 for her role in destroying evidence.
The chilling discovery was made on May 24, 2020, at a rented accommodation in the Sidcul area.
The landlord, Sukhbir Singh Chauhan, was alerted by a neighbor regarding a "nauseating stench" emanating from room number 28.
"Upon entering the premises with the police, we found a suitcase in the bathroom. Inside, the body of Sonam (alias Varsha) was found packed in a plastic sack," the prosecution stated.
Investigations revealed a volatile love triangle. Rohit, a factory worker originally from Bihar, was living with Sonam while simultaneously maintaining a relationship with Manju, who lived in the same building.
This arrangement led to frequent violent altercations, eventually resulting in Sonam’s murder.
Government Advocate Kushal Pal Singh Chauhan highlighted the significance of the landlord’s role in the case.
Since the victim’s family was based in Bihar and unable to navigate the legal hurdles, Chauhan took it upon himself to register the FIR and pursue the matter for six years.
"The landlord’s steadfastness ensured that justice was not delayed. His testimony was pivotal in connecting the dots of the crime committed during the height of the pandemic," the advocate remarked.
The prosecution presented 12 witnesses to build a watertight case.
While Rohit was found guilty of murder under Section 302 and concealing evidence under Section 201 of the IPC, Manju was convicted specifically for her involvement in hiding the body.
The duo had been in judicial custody since their arrest in late May 2020. With the court's final order, the long-drawn legal battle for Sonam has finally reached its conclusion.