Uttarakhand court sentences man to life imprisonment for murdering live-in partner

DEHRADUN: A local court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the cold-blooded murder of his live-in partner, a crime that came to light after her decomposing body was found stuffed inside a suitcase during the 2020 nationwide lockdown.

Third Additional District and Sessions Judge Rakesh Kumar Singh delivered the verdict, sentencing the prime accused, Rohit, to life in prison along with a fine of Rs 25,000.

His accomplice and second lover, Manju Kumari, was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 5,000 for her role in destroying evidence.

The chilling discovery was made on May 24, 2020, at a rented accommodation in the Sidcul area.

The landlord, Sukhbir Singh Chauhan, was alerted by a neighbor regarding a "nauseating stench" emanating from room number 28.

"Upon entering the premises with the police, we found a suitcase in the bathroom. Inside, the body of Sonam (alias Varsha) was found packed in a plastic sack," the prosecution stated.