WhatsApp forwards alleging organised child theft lead to mob violence across Jharkhand; one killed, several injured

RANCHI: Jharkhand has been witnessing a disturbing trend of mob violence with at least 12 incidents of assault being reported from accross the state over the past week.

Violent mobs have assaulted people over allegations of child theft, killing one person in the Chatra district and leaving several others critically injured in different parts of the state.

On Sunday, a 45-year-old mentally challenged man was brutally beaten to death by a violent mob over allegations of child theft in Chatra's Piparwar. The victim died while undergoing treatment at a government hospital on Monday.

Despite Jharkhand Police's clarification that there is no evidence of any organised child-lifting gang in the state, rumours fuelled by messages forwarded on WhatsApp have triggered widespread panic among the residents of Chatra and nearby districts, leading to increasing incidents of violence.