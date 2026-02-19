Wildlife experts hail first sighting of smooth-coated otters in Uttarakhand’s Nandhaur Sanctuary

DEHRADUN: In a major boost to regional conservation efforts, the Uttarakhand Forest Department has officially documented the presence of smooth-coated otters in the Nandhaur Wildlife Sanctuary for the first time. The rare semi-aquatic mammals were captured on both strategically placed camera traps and mobile footage by forest patrolling units in the Nainital district.

The discovery is being hailed as a vital indicator of a thriving aquatic ecosystem. As "bio-indicators," otters only inhabit pristine freshwater environments with a robust food chain. Their presence confirms that the rivers and streams flowing through the Terai-Bhabar region of the sanctuary are healthy and unpolluted.

Speaking to TNIE, Kundan Kumar, Director of the Nandaur Wildlife Sanctuary, highlighted the significance of the find, noting the excitement among the scientific community. "While there have been occasional mentions of otter activity in the past, this is the first time a group has been officially recorded on video by our team," Kumar stated.

He further highlighted the conservation urgency, noting that these otters are classified under the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) Red List as a vulnerable species. "Their survival depends entirely on clean freshwater sources and a steady supply of fish and frogs. This sighting confirms that Nandhaur provides a safe and high-quality habitat for them," he added.