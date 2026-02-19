Wildlife experts hail first sighting of smooth-coated otters in Uttarakhand’s Nandhaur Sanctuary

DEHRADUN: In a major boost to regional conservation efforts, the Uttarakhand Forest Department has officially documented the presence of smooth-coated otters in the Nandhaur Wildlife Sanctuary for the first time. The rare semi-aquatic mammals were captured on both strategically placed camera traps and mobile footage by forest patrolling units in the Nainital district.
The discovery is being hailed as a vital indicator of a thriving aquatic ecosystem. As "bio-indicators," otters only inhabit pristine freshwater environments with a robust food chain. Their presence confirms that the rivers and streams flowing through the Terai-Bhabar region of the sanctuary are healthy and unpolluted.
Speaking to TNIE, Kundan Kumar, Director of the Nandaur Wildlife Sanctuary, highlighted the significance of the find, noting the excitement among the scientific community. "While there have been occasional mentions of otter activity in the past, this is the first time a group has been officially recorded on video by our team," Kumar stated.
He further highlighted the conservation urgency, noting that these otters are classified under the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) Red List as a vulnerable species. "Their survival depends entirely on clean freshwater sources and a steady supply of fish and frogs. This sighting confirms that Nandhaur provides a safe and high-quality habitat for them," he added.
The sanctuary management has intensified monitoring and protection protocols over the last few years, which officials believe is now yielding results. Following the sighting, the department issued an appeal to local communities and visitors to prevent water pollution in the sanctuary’s rivulets to ensure the natural habitat remains undisturbed.
Experts suggest that Nandhaur, which serves as a critical corridor between the Shivalik and Terai landscapes, is increasingly becoming a sanctuary for rare biodiversity that requires both land and water to survive.
Ranganath Pandey, wildlife expert and retired Deputy Director of the Uttarakhand Forest Department, highlighted the specialized hunting prowess of smooth-coated otters.
"Smooth-coated otters are remarkably adept foragers, relying heavily on aquatic habitats like mangroves for sustenance," Pandey noted. While omnivorous, their diet primarily consists of fish. He emphasized their biological advantages, stating, "These intelligent creatures possess sensitive whiskers that detect the slightest prey movements, even in total darkness or muddy waters." This special sense helps otters survive in different environments and makes them great hunters in water.