Allahabad HC reprimands police authorities over incongruous FIRs

LUCKNOW: Reprimanding the police department while taking note of FIRs lodged in a criminal incident, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court termed the FIRs “absurd” and far removed from the ground reality.

A division bench comprising Justice Abdul Moin and Justice Pramod Kumar Srivastava observed, “The time has come for the courts to step in and put a check on fanciful and highly exaggerated FIRs being lodged by authorities, of which the present case is a blatant example.”

The bench passed its order on February 16, 2026, highlighting blatant incongruities in the FIR and alleging abuse of law at the behest of authorities.

Referring to an FIR lodged in Bahraich district following an alleged police encounter that led to the arrest of persons accused of cow slaughter, the court directed the Superintendent of Police, Bahraich, to file a personal affidavit within two weeks. Failing this, the officer was directed to appear before the court in person.

Notably, the FIR filed by the district police contained dialogues such as “tum log police se ghir chuke ho” (“You are surrounded by the police”).

The FIR also referred to an alleged conversation during the encounter in which an accused reportedly said that dawn was about to break, even though the time of the encounter mentioned in the FIR was 10:45 a.m.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Akbar Ali, one of the three accused arrested in the Bahraich case, seeking relief.

The FIR, registered on January 22 at Jarwal Road police station, invoked provisions under Sections 325 (mischief by killing or maiming an animal) and 109(1) (attempt to murder for allegedly firing at a police team) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with offences under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act and the Arms Act.