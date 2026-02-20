Bihar govt to appoint minority welfare officers in all 534 blocks by end of FY 2026–27

The Bihar government has decided to appoint Block Minority Welfare Officers (BMWOs) in all 534 blocks of the state by the end of the financial year 2026–27, State Minority Welfare Minister Mohammad Zama Khan announced on Friday.

The minister said the government has taken the decision to ensure better monitoring and implementation of various schemes for minority communities and to strengthen departmental work at the grassroots level.

The government has also created a total of 1,076 posts to set up minority welfare offices at the block level, Khan said.

Out of the 534 sanctioned BMWO posts in the state, 44 officers are currently working in several blocks. “The state government’s decision to establish minority welfare offices at the block level is a positive step towards minority welfare,” he asserted.

To fill 487 vacant BMWO posts, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has already conducted the preliminary examination. Khan added that 524 posts of Lower Division Clerks (LDCs) have also been created for the purpose, and a requisition has been sent to the Staff Selection Commission to fill these positions.

Highlighting the department’s achievements and future plans, the minister said, “Our BMWO offices will be operational in all 534 blocks of the state by the end of the financial year 2026–27.”

He added that requisitions have also been sent to the concerned commissions to fill six posts of District Minority Welfare Officers and 37 posts of hostel managers, among others.