Bihar Pavilion attracts investments at India AI Impact Summit

NEW DELHI: Bihar Pavilion emerged as a major attraction for investors at the AI Impact Summit.

A visit to this stall in Friday showcased how keen investors are in the State which replete with massive workforces, markets, and quickly developing infrastructure.

Speaking to TNIE, officials said that for visitors, Bihar is becoming a preferred destination for developing technology centres owing to rapidly growing data centres, skilled manpower and a low-cost operational environment.

On Friday, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Dr Raj Bhushan Choudhary, visited Bihar Pavilion and interacted with representatives of startups and technology companies and discussed investment opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said, “Bihar is moving beyond traditional development models and is adopting technology-driven growth. Through Artificial Intelligence, areas such as water management, agricultural productivity and urban services can become more efficient. Bihar offers a safe and fast-growing environment full of opportunities for investors.”

He further added that the State government is providing strong infrastructure support, single-window clearance and policy-based incentives to ensure a transparent and smooth investment process.

During the summit, several national and international companies expressed interest in setting up AI-based projects in Bihar.