Cash payments may not be accepted at national highway toll plazas from April 1

NEW DELHI: Starting April, cash transactions may not be accepted at national highway toll plazas under the jurisdiction of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) on Friday said there is a proposal to create a fully digital National Highway tolling ecosystem. Users may only be allowed to pay fees through digital or Unified Payments Interface (UPI) mode.

The transition will help to enhance ease of commuting for highway users by improving lane throughput, reducing congestion at fee plazas and bringing greater consistency and transparency in toll transactions, said ministry officials.

“In order to develop a fully digital National Highway tolling ecosystem, NHAI is contemplating to completely discontinue cash transactions at the National Highway fee plazas across the country from 1st April 2026. Post implementation, all toll payments at National Highway fee plazas will be processed exclusively through digital modes using FASTag or Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The proposed measure is aimed at consolidating the gains achieved in Electronic Toll Collection and strengthening the efficiency and reliability of National Highway fee plaza operations,” a statement issued by the ministry read.