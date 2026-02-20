CCPA issues notices to e-commerce platforms selling restricted wireless transmitting devices

NEW DELHI: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to six e-commerce platforms for listing and offering for sale restricted wireless transmitting devices such as ‘Anti-Drone Systems’, ‘Drone Jammers’ and ‘GPS Jammers’, in an alleged violation of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 and other applicable telecom and trade control laws.

The Authority has noticed that companies has listed these equipment in a manner likely to mislead consumers into believing that such devices are freely purchasable.

The notice has been issued to Everse, IndiaMart, Xboom, Javiat Aerospace, AirONE Robotics and Maveric Drones & Technologies Pvt Ltd. These companies has listed devices without disclosure of mandatory licensing requirements.

The Authority has observed that companies didn’t clearly mention that users are prohibited from using without statutory authorisation. These companies also listed this equipment without valid Equipment Type Approval (ETA) or Wireless Planning & Coordination (WPC) certification details.

Drone jammers and signal jamming equipment are regulated under the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and the Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933. They are subject to strict licensing and regulatory control by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Wireless Planning & Coordination (WPC).