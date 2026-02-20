CEOs and delegates participating in India AI Impact Summit call on VP Radhakrishnan

NEW DELHI: A group of CEOs and delegates participating in the India AI Summit 2026 on Friday met Vice President CP Radhakrishnan at his residence, where they shared their perspectives on how artificial intelligence is fundamentally reshaping the global workplace and unlocking vast new opportunities.

The guests highlighted AI’s transformative potential across key sectors such as healthcare, education, and employment, noting that India is uniquely positioned to benefit from large-scale AI-driven innovation and deployment.

They also expressed appreciation for the India AI Mission for its continued support in building a strong and collaborative AI ecosystem.

According to a press statement issued by the Vice President’s Secretariat, the delegates described the summit as spectacular in scale and impact, showcasing a vibrant pool of young talent, innovative ideas, and forward-looking solutions from emerging minds across the country.

“They also discussed practical, citizen-centric applications, including the use of AI-powered simultaneous language translation in parliamentary proceedings, which can significantly enhance accessibility, efficiency, and inclusiveness in governance,” the statement added.

During the meeting, Radhakrishnan underlined that AI enhances accuracy, improves ease of work, and delivers meaningful benefits to society at large. Expressing optimism about the future of AI, he noted that the technology would not only transform existing roles but also create entirely new job opportunities.

He said India’s hosting of the AI Summit was a significant initiative envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, positioning the country as a key player in the global AI landscape and a major driver of transformation in healthcare, education, and governance.

The Vice President also emphasized India’s commitment to an inclusive, people-centric approach to AI that broadens access and creates opportunities for all citizens. “When India and its people are given the right opportunities and platforms, their potential is limitless, and the coming years hold the promise of being defining and successful for the nation,” the Secretariat’s statement said.