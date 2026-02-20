CM outreach to Meitei, Kuki-Zo leaders together

GUWAHATI: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Thursday said that his government’s priority was to remove the trust deficit between the two communities and help internally displaced persons (IDPs) return to their homes with peace and goodwill.

For the first time since May 2023 when engulfed by ethnic violence broke out in Manipur was, the CM interacted with IDPs of Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities together.

Khemchand interacted with Kuki-Zo IDPs of Churachandpur and Kangpokpi through video conference and met Meitei IDPs in Imphal. The government released `33 crore to the IDPs through direct benefit transfer. During the interaction, IDPs of both communities narrated the hardship they faced in the last three years.

A young Kuki girl from Kangpokpi district told the CM to consider her as his daughter and said that she was facing difficulties in pursuing her post-graduation. Similarly, a Meitei woman pleaded with the CM to allow her to return to her home in the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh. “I will not let your tears go in vain,” said Khemchand.