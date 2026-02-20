Congress left borders open, leading to infiltration in Assam, alleges Amit Shah

NATHANPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday accused the Congress of leaving the country's borders open, which led to infiltration in Assam, and asserted that the BJP government, headed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has effectively dealt with the problem.

Addressing a programme in Assam's Cachar district, Shah also alleged that the Congress did not initiate any development programme during its rule in the state, but "now 14 kms of road are being constructed daily, which is the highest in the country".

He launched the second phase of Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) from the Cachar district, which will cover 15 states and 2 Union Territories across the country.

Shah said the development of border villages of the country is a priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the programme is "a step towards achieving this goal".

The programme has been launched to stop migration from the border villages and prevent infiltration through these international boundaries, Shah said.

He also said the Rs 6900-crore second phase of the VVP will cover 1954 villages across the country.

"In the last 10 years, the BJP has ensured Assam's development and will make the state flood-free in the next five years," he added.