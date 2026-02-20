Congress takes dig at PM Modi over UPI credit after Macron praise

A day after French President Emmanuel Macron praised India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) architecture, the Congress on Friday said that the digital payments system was originally conceived during the UPA government and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of taking undue credit for the initiative.

The opposition party compared Modi to a student in a group project who contributes little but appears at the end to claim recognition.

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit on Thursday, Macron highlighted India’s transformation in digital payments and financial inclusion, calling it a remarkable technological and social achievement.

"Ten years ago, a street vendor in Mumbai could not open a bank account. No address, no papers, no access. And today, the same vendor accepts payments on his phone, instantly.Instantly, for free, from anyone in the country," he said.

"That is not just a tech story, that is a civilisation story. And India built something that no other country in the world has built, a digital identity for 1.4 billion people. A payment system that now processes 20 billion transactions every month," Macron had said.

Prime Minister Modi, while addressing the summit, emphasised that UPI enabled seamless online transactions even under challenging circumstances and played a crucial role in bridging the digital divide.