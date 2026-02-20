Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi duped of Rs 30,000 by man on pretext of arranging his marriage; FIR lodged

FARIDABAD: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi was allegedly duped of Rs 30,000 by a man on the pretext of arranging his marriage, police said on Friday.

They said an FIR has been registered against the accused and his associates based on a complaint by Bajrangi, an accused in the 2023 Nuh communal riots.

According to the complaint, Bajrangi told the accused, Bunty, a relative of his neighbour, that he wanted to get married and that he should let him know if he knew of a suitable match.

Bunty introduced Bajrangi to a woman named Rani. After this, Bunty and Rani invited Bajrangi thrice to Aligarh to meet prospective matches, but he did not like any of them.

Bunty then sent Bajrangi a photo of a young woman that he liked. On September 5, 2025, Bunty and Rani visited Bajrangi's house with the woman and her family, and the wedding was fixed for February 7, the complainant alleged.

As promised, Bajrangi transferred Rs 30,000 to the accused on February 6 to buy clothes for the bride-to-be. When he reached Aligarh with the wedding procession, the accused were nowhere to be found and had switched off their mobile phones, the complaint stated.

"When I called the bride's number, she stated that she knew nothing about the wedding and I had to return empty-handed," Bajrangi said in his complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Bunty, Rani and others at Saran police station here under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and a probe is underway, a senior police officer said.