Epstein Files: CPI(M) demands Hardeep Singh Puri's removal from Union cabinet

The CPI(M), in its statement, said extremely "repulsive and abhorrent" content of the Epstein Files is unravelling daily and "despite the attempts of the US Department of Justice and the Trump Administration at a grand cover-up, the facts are coming out".

The Left party said there is "no iota of doubt" about the aggressive criminal nature and impunity of the network involving the power elite comprising politicians, financial overlords, tech giants and celebrities, who were part of this "criminal network of which Epstein was the chief facilitator".

Several countries are initiating concrete legal and punitive actions, the party said, citing the example of Prince Andrew being stripped of his titles and arrested in the UK.

"Several others have been forced to resign from their positions in their respective nations," it said, adding that despite clear evidence of the involvement of Puri and industrialist Anil Ambani, there was no attempt by the Union government to force an explanation and ensure accountability.

"In the face of available evidence, Hardeep Singh Puri has been caught lying in his own press conference. Yet, instead of being sacked, he is being protected by all devious means," it said.

The CPI(M) Polit Bureau categorically demanded that the Prime Minister remove Puri from the Union cabinet to "redeem national embarrassment and shame".

The Epstein Files are thousands of pages of documents related to two criminal investigations into sex trafficking by financier Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, including travel logs, recordings and emails that have been a topic of conversation since Epstein died in custody in 2019.

Puri has figured in the publicly released documents, with references largely linked to his earlier diplomatic tenure and association with the International Peace Institute in New York.

The Union petroleum minister has stated that his interaction with Epstein was limited to a few professional meetings and email exchanges in the context of multilateral and institutional work.

He said he had met Epstein on a "few occasions" but his interactions had nothing to do with the crimes the convicted sex offender was involved in.