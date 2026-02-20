Former ACS Subodh Agarwal moves HC to quash FIR in Rs 900 crore Jal Jeevan Mission scam

A new twist has emerged in the alleged Rs 900 crore Jal Jeevan Mission scam in Rajasthan following recent raids by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and reports claiming that former Additional Chief Secretary Subodh Agarwal had gone absconding. Agarwal has now approached the Rajasthan High Court, filing a criminal petition seeking the quashing of the FIR registered against him. The High Court is expected to hear the matter next week.

In the petition, Agarwal’s counsel, Deepak Chauhan, stated that the petitioner’s tenure in the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) began on April 18, 2022. The plea claims that nearly 95% of the work orders awarded to the accused firms were approved by the Finance Committee chaired by then Additional Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, who later became the Chief Secretary of Rajasthan.

It argues that less than 10% of the tenders were approved during Agarwal’s tenure and alleges that the ACB failed to examine this distinction.

The petition further states that although a Finance Committee chaired by Agarwal approved certain tenders, no payments were released to either firm during his tenure, thereby preventing any financial loss to the government.

According to Chauhan, Agarwal constituted a high-level committee after receiving an email flagging discrepancies. Based on the committee’s findings, the tenders were cancelled, both firms were blacklisted, and legal action was initiated against PHED officer Vishal Saxena.

The petition alleges that the ACB relied on Saxena’s statements while proceeding against Agarwal, despite the latter having lodged an FIR against the officer, suggesting possible bias.