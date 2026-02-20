Jaipur Diary | IAS officers tie the knot at Alwar Collectorate

A heartwarming scene played out at the collector’s office in Alwar this week as 2023-batch IAS officers Madhav Bhardwaj and Aditi registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act. The couple exchanged garlands in a quiet, simple ceremony in their parents’ presence. Madhav is currently posted as the SDM in Alwar, while Aditi serves as the SDM in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. They fell in love during training at the LBS National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie. The newlyweds plan to solemnise their marriage again with traditional Hindu rituals.

Budget session marred by coarse discourse

The tone of debates in the Rajasthan legislative Assembly appears to be slipping sharply as proceedings in the current budget session have been marred by coarse remarks and cheap gestures. The decline began after Congress MLA Rohit Bohra made an obscene gesture, triggering a backlash. Next, BJP MLA Bahadur Singh Koli escalated the rhetoric with a controversial analogy comparing former CM Ashok Gehlot’s budget to a “daughter born in old age” and the current government led by Bhajan Lal Sharma to a “son born in youth.” This remark snowballed into a big controversy and renewed concerns about failing decorum in the House.