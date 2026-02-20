Jharkhand: 17-year-old girl found dead at remand home in Deoghar

DEOGHAR: A 17-year-old girl was found dead at a remand home in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Friday, police said.

The body of the girl was found hanging from a noose at the remand home in the Kunda police station area, they said.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, but her family members suspect it to be murder. Therefore, nothing definitive can be said until the autopsy report is received," Deoghar SP Sourabh told PTI.

An investigation has been started, he said.

The girl, a native of Godda, had been living in the remand home for the last six months, police said.