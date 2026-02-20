Madhya Pradesh deputy leader of opposition Hemant Katare resigns from his post

BHOPAL: Hemant Katare resigned from the post of Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on Friday. Congress leaders have clarified that Katare's resignation was from the post, not the party.

As per informed sources, the 40-year-old legislator left the House (Vidhan Sabha) suddenly at around 4 pm and tendered his resignation to the party’s national and state leadership, including national president Mallikarjun Kharge, state chief Jitu Patwari and the state Leader of Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar.

While Katare could not be contacted in the matters, the state general secretary Dr Sanjay Kamle and state media department head Mukesh Nayak, said Katare had sent the resignation from his post citing paucity of time for his assembly constituency Ater (Bhind) as well as taking up his family responsibilities. A senior state Congress leader added that Katare is not responding to repeated phone calls, which has worried the party’s top leaders in Bhopal.

As per local media reports, Katare resigned from the post on the day of his wedding anniversary.

The timing of his resignation assumed particular significance as it happened amid reports about the Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi arriving in Bhopal on February 24 to protest against the India-US trade deal.

The sudden development has led to much speculation.

Though Congress leaders claim that Katare's resignation was motivated by personal reasons, there are whispers of alleged differences between him and LoP Umang Singhar.

Singhar has denied rumours of rift between him and Katare. “He participated in the debate (on the Bhagirathpura-Indore deaths issue) in the Vidhan Sabha earlier today and had lunch with all of us. Like other MLAs of the party, I too am stunned by the development. It’s a matter of our family and we’ll sit and talk to resolve it soon. If there is any issue, it needs to be resolved within the family only.”

When questioned about possibility of Katare making a switch to the BJP, the LoP said, “Such a question doesn’t arise, his (Katare’s) father Late Satyadev Katare has been a senior leader and also the Congress legislature party leader in the past. The family is an old Congress family.”