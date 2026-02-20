Manipur Kuki-Zo MLA Vungzagin Valte injured in ethnic violence dies

GUWAHATI: Manipur’s Kuki-Zo MLA Vungzagin Valte passed away on Friday at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after battling prolonged injuries sustained during the bloody ethnic violence.

The hospital is yet to issue an official statement but condolences from leaders poured in.

He was 61. A three-time legislator from Thanlon constituency in Churachandpur district, Valte was attacked by a mob in the state capital Imphal on May 4, 2023, the second day of the violence that erupted between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo tribals.

He was returning home after attending a meeting called by then Chief Minister N Biren Singh when he came under attack.

Later, the grievously injured BJP leader was airlifted to Delhi for advanced medical treatment. He returned home in Churachandpur in April last year after undergoing treatment for nearly two years.

However, his health condition did not improve much. He was wheelchair-bound and had difficulties in speaking. His health condition deteriorated on February 7 this year and he was rushed to the Churachandpur Medical College and Hospital where he was admitted to the ICU.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh monitored Valte’s health condition throughout that night and sent an advanced life-support ambulance along with a team of doctors from Imphal. When his condition showed signs of improvement the next day, he was brought to Imphal.