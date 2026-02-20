MHA invokes Official Secrets Act to secure sensitive SPMCIL office

NEW DELHI: The Centre has designated the headquarters of the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) in the national capital as a “prohibited place” under the provisions of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

The decision is aimed at reinforcing security at the strategic installation and preventing any unauthorised access that could compromise sensitive information or cause damage to the premises, officials said.

They said that the move is preventive in nature and intended to strengthen safeguards around the facility and noted that any breach of information or harm to the headquarters could potentially be exploited by forces inimical to India’s interests.

By bringing the premises under the ambit of the Official Secrets Act, authorities have sought to create a stronger legal deterrent against trespassing, espionage or other security violations.

The notification declaring the premises a prohibited place was issued by the Internal Security-I Division of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). It stated that the Central government exercised its powers under sub-clause (c) of clause (8) of Section 2 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, to confer the new status on the SPMCIL headquarters.