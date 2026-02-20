MHA invokes Official Secrets Act to secure sensitive SPMCIL office

NEW DELHI: The Centre has designated the headquarters of the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) in the national capital as a “prohibited place” under the provisions of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.
The decision is aimed at reinforcing security at the strategic installation and preventing any unauthorised access that could compromise sensitive information or cause damage to the premises, officials said.
They said that the move is preventive in nature and intended to strengthen safeguards around the facility and noted that any breach of information or harm to the headquarters could potentially be exploited by forces inimical to India’s interests.
By bringing the premises under the ambit of the Official Secrets Act, authorities have sought to create a stronger legal deterrent against trespassing, espionage or other security violations.
The notification declaring the premises a prohibited place was issued by the Internal Security-I Division of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). It stated that the Central government exercised its powers under sub-clause (c) of clause (8) of Section 2 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, to confer the new status on the SPMCIL headquarters.
The order also clarified that it supersedes an earlier notification dated February 15, 2022, except in cases where actions have already been taken under the previous directive.
The notified premises comprise the SPMCIL Headquarters Office located in Tower-G of the World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar in Delhi. Under the Official Secrets Act, areas designated as prohibited places are subject to heightened security restrictions. Any unauthorised entry, photography, sketching, mapping or collection and sharing of information related to such sites can attract penal provisions under the law.
The SPMCIL functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Finance and plays a critical role in the production of currency and security-related materials. The corporation manufactures currency notes and coins, security paper, non-judicial stamp papers, postal stamps, passports, visas, and a range of secure documents such as bonds, warrants, cheque books, and other certificates embedded with advanced security features.
A wholly owned Schedule ‘A’ Miniratna Category-I company of the Government of India, SPMCIL was incorporated on January 13, 2006. Shortly thereafter, nine production units, including mints, currency note presses, security printing presses and a security paper mill were transferred to it. The Ministry of Finance oversees the corporation through its board of directors.