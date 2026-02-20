Punjab assembly polls: Rahul to launch Congress campaigning on Feb 28, Amit Shah to address rally in March

CHANDIGARH: With less than a year for the Punjab assembly elections, political parties are all set to kick-start campaigning in the state.

According to party sources, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Barnala on February 28, while the BJP is set to hold a rally in early March, which will be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The saffron party is trying to find its feet in the state after their alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) broke in 2020.

Meanwhile, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has already launched its campaign by holding an anti-drug rally under its ongoing 'Yuddh Nasheyan Viruddh' at Killi Chahlan in Moga on February 16.

The SAD has launched the 'Punjab Bachao, Sukhbir Singh Badal Liyao' from Qadian, marking the party's poll campaign for the 2027 Assembly elections. The party, which had to cancel its last year's rally planned in August, at the last moment, due to floods in the state, will hold another rally after April 13.

The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) has appointed Congress leader Hardial Singh Kamboj as the Barnala district in-charge for the upcoming rally.

In an official communication from PPCC general secretary Sandeep Singh Sandhu, Kamboj has been instructed to convene a meeting of the Barnala District Congress Committee. This meeting will bring together block presidents, district frontal heads, assembly contestants, and other prominent leaders, including Barnala MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhillon, to ensure meticulous planning and maximum turnout of party members.