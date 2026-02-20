Punjab assembly polls: Rahul to launch Congress campaigning on Feb 28, Amit Shah to address rally in March

CHANDIGARH: With less than a year for the Punjab assembly elections, political parties are all set to kick-start campaigning in the state.
According to party sources, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Barnala on February 28, while the BJP is set to hold a rally in early March, which will be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The saffron party is trying to find its feet in the state after their alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) broke in 2020.
Meanwhile, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has already launched its campaign by holding an anti-drug rally under its ongoing 'Yuddh Nasheyan Viruddh' at Killi Chahlan in Moga on February 16.
The SAD has launched the 'Punjab Bachao, Sukhbir Singh Badal Liyao' from Qadian, marking the party's poll campaign for the 2027 Assembly elections. The party, which had to cancel its last year's rally planned in August, at the last moment, due to floods in the state, will hold another rally after April 13.
The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) has appointed Congress leader Hardial Singh Kamboj as the Barnala district in-charge for the upcoming rally.
In an official communication from PPCC general secretary Sandeep Singh Sandhu, Kamboj has been instructed to convene a meeting of the Barnala District Congress Committee. This meeting will bring together block presidents, district frontal heads, assembly contestants, and other prominent leaders, including Barnala MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhillon, to ensure meticulous planning and maximum turnout of party members.
Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana MP, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, said that the whole state leadership will be at the rally. He said that along with the law and order situation in Punjab, the rally will discuss the MGNREGA scheme, the India-US trade deal and its impact on farmers.
Sources said that the preparations for the rally to be held at the grain market in Barnala have begun.
Party leaders have been instructed to ensure the rally is a success and leave behind vertical factionalism.
Punjab Congress General Secretary (Organisation) Capt Sandeep Singh Sandhu (retd) said that the party leaders have been assigned duties for the smooth conduct of the rally at Barnala.
All political parties prefer to kick-start their election campaigns from Moga, which holds a special place in the state's political landscape. Moga is a centrally located district in the heart of Punjab, which is easily accessible for party workers from all three regions of the state -- Malwa, Doaba, and Magha. The region has also been the hotbed for farmer union protests.
Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress had launched its campaign "Mission 13" from Moga. In 2022, Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to address a rally here, but it was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Ahead of the 2017 elections, Congress held a rally at Baghapurana in Moga.
In 2016, AAP launched the "Kisan manifesto" from Baghapurana in Moga. In 2021, AAP kick-started its campaign for the 2022 elections by organising 'Kisan Maha Sammelan'.
Shiromani Akali Dal, too, always started their poll campaigning from Moga.