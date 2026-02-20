Rahul Gandhi calls defamation case politically motivated; UP court sets March 9 hearing

SULTANPUR: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday appeared before an MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur and recorded his statement in a 2018 defamation case related to his remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Gandhi told the court of Special Judge Shubham Verma that the allegations against him were made out of political malice and with an aim of destroying his image and that of his party, the Congress leader's advocate Kashi Prasad Shukla told PTI.

The court fixed March 9 as the next date of hearing on which the Lok Sabha MP from Raebareli has been asked to furnish evidence in his defence, the lawyer said.

Elaborating about the statement given by the Congress leader in the court, his lawyer said Gandhi denied all allegations levelled against him.

"The allegations are baseless and unfounded. I have never used derogatory words against anyone, nor have I used such language with the intention of defaming anyone. A false complaint has been filed by distorting my statement," Shukla quoted Gandhi as saying.

"The allegations have been made against me out of political malice with the aim of destroying my image and that of my party.

I have never used derogatory words against anyone, nor have I used such language with the intention of defaming anyone," Gandhi told the court.

As the Congress leader emerged from the court after recording his statement, party supporters raised slogans hailing him. Gandhi smiled and waved at the crowd before leaving.

Gandhi entered the Sultanpur court around 10.40 am and left after recording statements around 11.15 am.