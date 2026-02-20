Rajasthan HC receives hoax bomb threat for second consecutive day

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan High Court received a fresh bomb threat on Friday, hours before the scheduled arrival of the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant in the city, officials said.

Nothing suspicious was found, but the court proceedings were delayed due to the security exercise, they added.

The email, sent to the high court administration, threatened to bomb up the court building, following which senior police officers were alerted and conducted a thorough search of the premises, police said.

A similar threat was received on Thursday as well.

The CJI is scheduled to inaugurate a seminar at the Rajasthan International Centre here on Friday evening.