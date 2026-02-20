Ramadan donation curbs in J&K spark row; CM Omar Abdullah says order based on clerics’ concerns

SRINAGAR: A political controversy erupted in Kishtwar after the district administration issued guidelines regulating donation drives during Ramadan, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday defending the move and telling the Assembly that the decision followed consultations with local religious leaders.

The Chief Minister said he reviewed the matter after concerns were raised in the House by Nizam-ud-Din Bhat and Ghulam Ahmed Mir of the Indian National Congress.

“I looked into the matter and found that the Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar did not issue the order arbitrarily,” Omar said.

District Magistrate Pankaj Kumar issued the order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, making it compulsory for NGOs, trusts, societies, committees and individuals to obtain prior authorisation before collecting donations in cash, kind or digital form.

“All fundraising entities must maintain a transparent record of collections and expenditures. Any solicitor found without authentic identification, a certified copy of their organization's registration and a designated receipt book shall be deemed unauthorized,” the order issued by DM stated.

Omar told the Assembly that before Ramadan began, the administration had directed all district commissioners to coordinate with local communities and prepare for the holy month. During one such meeting in Kishtwar, Muslim religious leaders reportedly expressed concern that fake NGOs emerge during Ramadan to collect money.

“They informed the administration that money is collected in the name of charity or patients but there is no clarity where the funds are actually spent. They had told the DC that real NGOs suffer and are deprived of much-needed support as fake NGOs collect donations in Ramadan,” the CM said.

According to him, clerics requested official intervention to stop such practices.

“Acting on genuine concerns raised by clerics and community representatives, the Deputy Commissioner issued the order. The Imam of Jamia Masjid Kishtwar, clerics and religious leaders of Kishtwar have welcomed the order," the CM said.

Omar urged legislators not to politicise the issue.

"We should not do politics on everything. We should sometimes go into the details. Many times decisions are not taken place on political grounds but after consultations with the people. Such matters should not be dragged into politics."