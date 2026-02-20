The priest who knew too little: How the company behind India's biggest steel scam bought a private jet

NEW DELHI: When an apellate tribunal on Wednesday upheld the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s attachment of a Rs 30 crore jet linked to a Rs 47,000 crore bank fraud case involving Bhushan Power & Steel Limited (BPSL), it brought to an end a long saga of deceit.

The story starts in the mid-2000s, when BPSL established itself in the booming steel industry. The company had set up several manufacturing units across the country and had announced additional expansion plans to get bank loans.

The ED said that the loans, on paper, were for legitimate industrial purposes after the bankers trusted the projections placed before them. But in reality a significant portion of the loans was systematically siphoned away through shell companies.

The fraud was revealed during an Income Tax raid at the BPSL premises in December 2014.

Between 2007 and 2014, BPSL and its directors -- Sanjay Singal, Aarti Singal, Dinesh Kumar Yadav, Ravi Prakash Goyal among others -- availed credit facilities worth over Rs 47,204 crore from 33 banks and financial institutions.

Over Rs 2,348 crore was diverted into various companies as fictitious advances between April 2007 and March 2014 without any business dealings and, of that, Rs 537.85 crore was routed through 86 shell companies.

The agency said that fake CENVAT-able invoices were arranged through a network of paper companies. Bogus transport documents, gate receipts, and vouchers were fabricated to give the transactions an appearance of legitimacy.

As the accounts of BPSL remained irregular, Punjab National Bank by December 2015 declared it as a non-performing asset. Thereafter other banks also did the same and the outstanding defaulted loan amount on January 30, 2018 was a staggering Rs 47,204 crore.

The CBI filed a case in April 2019. The ED soon launched a probe into the money laundering after registering an ECIR.