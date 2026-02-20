Uttarakhand: Triple-law to protect forests from fire this summer

DEHRADUN: In what is being described as the most significant and sensitive policy shift in forest management to date, the Uttarakhand Forest Department has announced a "zero-tolerance" policy against forest fires.

For the first time, the state will move beyond traditional penalties, invoking a stringent "legal triad" to prosecute those intentionally or negligently setting fire to the state’s green lungs.

As the state enters the high-risk fire season, authorities have confirmed that arsonists will no longer face trial under the Forest Act alone. Instead, the department will now simultaneously apply the Wildlife Protection Act and the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) to ensure offenders face maximum jail time and non-bailable charges.

The decision marks a desperate but necessary response to the recurring devastation of Uttarakhand’s ecology.

Currently, under the Indian Forest (Uttaranchal Amendment) Act, 2001, the maximum punishment for forest arson is a mere two years in prison or a fine of ₹5,000.

"The existing provisions have failed to act as a sufficient deterrent. Many offenders walk free on bail or pay a nominal fine," a senior department source revealed.

"By integrating the Wildlife Protection Act and BNS, we are making the legal consequences far more severe." Under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, specifically Section 9, any act that harms, displaces, or disturbs wildlife habitat is a punishable offense. When combined with BNS provisions related to the destruction of public property and endangering public safety, the legal net becomes inescapable.

Departmental assessments indicate that nearly 90 per cent of forest fires in the state are man-made. Reasons range from villagers burning dry grass to stimulate new growth, to tourists leaving campfires unattended or discarding lit cigarettes. With 71 per cent of the state’s geographical area under forest cover, even a small spark can escalate into a big fire.

